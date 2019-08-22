Contentious North try prompts World Rugby rule change
Wales winger North scored in the 34th minute while England had yet to send on a temporary replacement for scrumhalf Willi Heinz, who had to come off the field to have a head injury assessment.
MELBOURNE - World Rugby has changed a rule governing restarts in the wake of George North’s contentious try for Wales in their 13-6 win over England in Cardiff on Saturday.
Wales winger North scored in the 34th minute while England had yet to send on a temporary replacement for scrumhalf Willi Heinz, who had to come off the field to have a head injury assessment.
England were momentarily down to 13 men at that point as they had already lost winger Anthony Watson to a yellow card.
England coach Eddie Jones later remarked that referee Pascal Gauzere should have got a “yellow card” for allowing play to restart before the replacement had taken the field.
The global governing body said the amended rule meant play would only be able to restart once temporary replacement players had taken the field.
“World Rugby has announced an immediate amendment to Law 3 to stipulate that a match cannot restart until a player leaving the field of play for a blood injury or Head Injury Assessment (HIA) has been temporarily replaced,” it said in a statement.
“The amendment, approved by the international federation’s Executive Committee, codifies an area that was previously at the discretion of the referee.”
Wales’ victory ensured they swiped the world number one ranking from New Zealand a month out from the World Cup in Japan.
Popular in Sport
-
Messi 'made me better player', says Ronaldo
-
All Blacks stars snub shot at Olympic sevens glory
-
Cape Town Stadium still not ready for upcoming City, Chiefs match
-
'When people question your honour, it hurts,' says Ronaldo
-
Sikhosana backs Mokwena to succeed as Pirates' winless run continues
-
Djokovic, Osaka named US Open top seeds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.