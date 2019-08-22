City of Cape Town’s transport head Melissa Whitehead resigns
Melissa Whitehead resigned on Wednesday after months of fighting with the city.
CAPE TOWN - Following a two-year battle, the City of Cape Town is finally rid of its disgraced transport head Melissa Whitehead.
Whitehead resigned on Wednesday after months of fighting with the city. She was accused of tender irregularities related to the procurement of MyCiTi buses.
Whitehead said she had been bullied and victimised by the city administration. She claimed this onslaught was aggravated by a media campaign to discredit her.
In her resignation letter, she claimed the city worked relentlessly to paint her as corrupt. Whitehead was suspended after several accusations of improper conduct, most of which were contained in a forensic report.
The investigation found suspected irregularities relating to a tender for electric buses by a Chinese manufacturer.
She said, however, she had worked her entire professional life towards addressing the inequalities and injustices in the country. Whitehead claimed the city was not committed to this cause, which she discovered in her disciplinary process.
Although her legal team advised her to appeal the disciplinary findings against her, she decided to walk away.
