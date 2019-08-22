Cape Town Stadium to be operational next month - management
This after Tuesday's match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs was moved to the Newlands Rugby Stadium because Cape Town Stadium's pitch was deemed unsuitable for playing football.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Stadium management said the facility would be ready to host the next sporting match in September.
This after Tuesday's match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs was moved to the Newlands Rugby Stadium because Cape Town Stadium's pitch was deemed unsuitable for playing football.
The replacement of the stadium's pitch was done in a three-year cycle. Stadium management said 2019 happened to be the year that the upgrade needed to be carried out.
CEO Lesley de Reuck said delays in the pitch's regrowth was not only as a result of the Monster Jam trucking spectacular held at the stadium earlier this year.
“We’ve heard three years of matches, concerts, and all kinds of staff that have happened on the pitch and we need to replace it,” he said.
De Reuck said recent rainy weather conditions contributed to delays in the pitch's readiness.
“The problem that we have had with the three rolling cold fronts, it’s really affected the growth of the grass. The weather that we’ve had over the last week has been ideal growth temperatures that we need.”
Stadium Management apologised, saying they would continue in their efforts to bring the pitch up to Fifa standards.
The next match at the stadium between Golden Arrows and Cape Town City FC was booked for 22 September.
