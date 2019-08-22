Calls for more police training, body cams mount after Tshegofatso Selahle death

Tshegofatso Selahle died hours after being stopped by police in Sandton on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The conduct of traffic officials is in the spotlight as investigations continue into the mysterious death of a Joburg man during his arrest.

Police said they had to restrain the 35-year-old and call for back-up after an intoxicated Selahle skipped a traffic light, crashed into an embankment and resisted arrest.

But his family said an autopsy revealed he died from physical injuries. They believed he was severely beaten while in custody.

There were growing calls for more training of traffic officials as well as the installation of body cameras.

In 2017, Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba promised to introduce the cameras for safety reasons.

Justice Project South Africa's Howard Dembovsky said these would help to resolve discrepancies as seen in the case of Selahle.

“I think it’s time for metro police to stop acting like thugs. We need to be cleaning up our act.”

Meanwhile, Joburg Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said more needed to be done to help officers handle confrontations.

“We are hoping through those training and interventions, we are able to improve the skills of our JMPD officers. Any of those unfortunate incidents, injuries and death can be avoided.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate was investigating Selahle's case.