Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper
The draft white paper is expected to set out how Eskom will be unbundled into three separate state-owned divisions for generation, transmission and distribution.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet is hoping to be briefed at its next meeting in two weeks' time on the road map charting the way forward for ailing power utility Eskom.
Speaking on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the draft white paper on Eskom would be presented along with other submissions on the state of the economy and the country’s finances, in a presentation to be led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in July the draft white paper on Eskom was in its final stages.
The draft white paper is expected to set out how Eskom will be unbundled into three separate state-owned divisions for generation, transmission and distribution, as well as how its massive debt of around R440 billion will be dealt with.
Mthembu said Cabinet wants to have an integrated discussion not only on Eskom but also the economy and the state of public finances.
“Hopefully, it will be in the next Cabinet meeting. Hopefully, we will be ready, first with the papers on the economy, hopefully, we’ll be ready with the paper on Eskom and of course, included will be [a paper] on our public finances.”
The government is under pressure to come up with a clear plan on the way forward for Eskom after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced its unbundling in February.
Popular in Business
-
Old Mutual sacks Peter Moyo again
-
Peter Moyo consulting lawyers after being fired again by Old Mutual
-
Zondo: State capture inquiry receiving a lot of public support
-
What SA’s cannabis law means for South Africans at work
-
Petrol attendants threaten strike if wage talks fail
-
Maimane: State capture not an event or individual, it's a policy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.