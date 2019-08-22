Cabinet hopes to be briefed on Eskom's draft white paper

The draft white paper is expected to set out how Eskom will be unbundled into three separate state-owned divisions for generation, transmission and distribution.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet is hoping to be briefed at its next meeting in two weeks' time on the road map charting the way forward for ailing power utility Eskom.

Speaking on the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said the draft white paper on Eskom would be presented along with other submissions on the state of the economy and the country’s finances, in a presentation to be led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said in July the draft white paper on Eskom was in its final stages.

The draft white paper is expected to set out how Eskom will be unbundled into three separate state-owned divisions for generation, transmission and distribution, as well as how its massive debt of around R440 billion will be dealt with.

Mthembu said Cabinet wants to have an integrated discussion not only on Eskom but also the economy and the state of public finances.

“Hopefully, it will be in the next Cabinet meeting. Hopefully, we will be ready, first with the papers on the economy, hopefully, we’ll be ready with the paper on Eskom and of course, included will be [a paper] on our public finances.”

The government is under pressure to come up with a clear plan on the way forward for Eskom after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced its unbundling in February.