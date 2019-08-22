Cabinet approves new model to improve service delivery

The new District-Based Service Delivery Model would be under the political leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, with a war-room based at the Union Buildings.

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has approved a new model to improve service delivery, which it intends to roll out in 44 districts and eight metros in the coming months.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday said the new District-Based Service Delivery Model would be under the political leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza, with a war-room based at the Union Buildings.

Mthembu said the new model, devised by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, would ensure coherence in the planning, budgeting and implementation of projects by all three spheres of government.

He was briefing at Parliament on the outcomes of Wednesday’s fortnightly Cabinet meeting. Mthembu said all provincial premiers agreed to the new model at Tuesday’s meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council.

It was also agreed there that Ramaphosa would visit the first sites for the roll-out: the rural OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape, the Waterberg District in Waterberg, Limpopo – a mining area - and eThekwini metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

“How we’ve been working thus far, we have been working in silos,” Mthembu said.

Mthembu said this had led to even premiers being unaware of a national department’s project in their province. The new model was intended to result in a more joined-up government, with national, provincial and local actors all on the same page in terms of development goals.

“We [will] all [be] singing from the same script, and all of us working together we are [going to make] the lives of our people better – all of us, working together. Not local on its own, not provincial on its own, not national on its own,” he said.

Premiers, local and district mayors and their executives would all be part of implementing the new model.