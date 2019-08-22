BLF's no-show forces postponement of hate speech case
Trade union Solidarity took BLF to court after the group made controversial comments following the deaths of pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark.
JOHANNESBURG - Another hate speech case involving the Black First Land First (BLF) has been postponed after the organisation failed to show up in court.
Four pupils were killed and about 20 others were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed on them in February.
Shortly after the deaths of those four pupils, members of the BLF were quoted saying they were unmoved by the deaths of white pupils.
The group, which has often been at the centre of racial controversies, now finds itself back in legal trouble.
But they were a no show on Thursday, forcing the postponement of the case.
Solidarity’s Anton van der Bijl said he was disappointed: “Well, we did have the letter sent to them. I don’t know what is the reason why they didn’t attend.”
The judge wants the matter postponed to September, while it's determined whether BLF was willfully and intentionally avoided court proceedings.
WATCH: Solidarity vs BLF: Hoërskool Driehoek case postponed
