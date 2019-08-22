ANC withdraws motion of no confidence against Mashaba

The ANC wanted Herman Mashaba to go, arguing financial troubles in the country's biggest metro as well as poor service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has withdrawn its motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The motion was set to be tabled on Thursday afternoon.

This would have been the third motion Mashaba has faced since he assumed office three years ago.