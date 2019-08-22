ANC confident no-confidence motion against Mashaba will succeed
The African National Congress (ANC) tabled the motion, citing financial problems and a lack of service delivery.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to learn his fate Thursday as he faces a motion of no confidence.
It's unclear if the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will support the motion.
The red berets previously said they would no longer vote with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in councils after the party refused to hand over power to the EFF in Tshwane.
Herman Mashaba was confident this motion of no confidence would not succeed.
But the ANC’s regional secretary Dada Moreno said it would.
"We are convinced that at this stage, we have been able to garner the numbers required to take us through."
The magic number required to oust Mashaba was 136.
The ANC alone only has 122 seats.
Moreno said they were not even depending on the EFF's support.
"There has been no engagement, formal or informal, with the EFF and we are not even considering the 30 votes from the EFF."
Over the weekend, the DA’s federal executive dismissed the motion as nothing but an attempt by the ANC to regain control of ratepayers' money.
