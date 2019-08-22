AfriForum hopes court rules in its favour in Mngxitama hate speech case
The group approached the court in Johannesburg after Black First land First leader Andile Mngxitama's comments at a gathering last year in Potchefstroom in which he spoke about killing white people.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum said it hoped that the Equality Court would rule in its favour to stop Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama from making racial slurs.
The group approached the court in Johannesburg after Mngxitama's comments at a gathering last year in Potchefstroom in which he spoke about killing white people.
AfriForum and the BLF faced off on Wednesday but the matter was postponed to next month, as the court mulled whether the media could film proceedings.
AfriForum's Ernst Roets: "The overarching important thing for us here is that we want the statement to be declared hate speech and a court order that they should refrain from that comment or similar comments."
But Mngxitama has accused AfriForum of wanting to turn the case into a media spectacle.
"They would call the media like this and then come here and pretend how it was an application. No, this was a desperate attempt by AfriForum to get their names on the front pages [sic]."
