4 dead, 15 injured after M1 north multi-vehicle crash

A bus, taxi, and a car collided on Xavier Road which led to a secondary crash not too far from that scene involving five more cars.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from Thursday morning’s multi-vehicle crash on the M1 Highway has risen to four.

Officials said 15 other people were injured in Ormonde in southern Joburg.

“Four passengers from the taxi died and 15 others were injured,” said JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.