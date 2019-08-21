View all in Latest
Worcester police probe after body of baby boy found in waste bin

The baby was believed to be at least two months old.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The body of a baby boy was found in a bin in Worcester on Tuesday.

Police made the grim discovery at Central Plein.

The baby was believed to be at least two months old.

“Worcester police are investigating a death inquest case following the discovery of an unidentified body of a baby in a waste bin,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

