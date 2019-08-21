Worcester police probe after body of baby boy found in waste bin

The baby was believed to be at least two months old.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a baby boy was found in a bin in Worcester on Tuesday.

Police made the grim discovery at Central Plein.

“Worcester police are investigating a death inquest case following the discovery of an unidentified body of a baby in a waste bin,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.