Women to get gender-neutral rugby World Cup from 2021
This will be applied to their Sevens World Cup competitions as well - the men's tournaments have never specified gender.
LONDON - The Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017 will be the last to bear that title with World Rugby announcing on Wednesday they are adopting a policy of gender neutrality for their tournaments.
In what they say is "a first for a major sporting federation" the 2021 edition of the women's event in New Zealand will be known simply as Rugby World Cup 2021, with 'Women's' dropped from the title.
This will be applied to their Sevens World Cup competitions as well - the men's tournaments have never specified gender.
Other sports like hockey and football still term their showpiece events Women's Hockey World Cup and Women's Football World Cup.
"World Rugby has announced that its flagship 15s and sevens Rugby World Cup properties will no longer include gender in their titles, furthering its commitment to equality and brand consistency across its portfolio," read their statement.
"In a first for a major sporting federation, the women's designation will be dropped from Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand which will now be named Rugby World Cup 2021, starting the global rollout.
"The purpose is to elevate the profile of the women’s game while eliminating any inherent or perceived bias towards men's only competitions and tournaments, which traditionally haven't specified gender."
Serge Simon, the chair of World Rugby Women's Advisory Committee, hailed the move.
"I am excited about this landmark decision, but this is the beginning of the journey," he said.
"Together, we are working hard to do something very special for women, for the game," added the 52-year-old former prop forward.
Popular in Sport
-
'When people question your honour, it hurts,' says Ronaldo
-
Australia's focus on winning tests, not hitting helmets - Langer
-
Messi and Ibrahimovic nominated for Fifa goal of the year
-
England's Roy set to play in third Test after passing concussion test
-
Khabo Zondo calls on Safa to appoint local coach to Bafana post
-
India look to dominate West Indies in first Test
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.