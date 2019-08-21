View all in Latest
'When people question your honour, it hurts,' says Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had to deal with rape allegations last year after former model Kathryn Mayorga filed a complaint in September alleging she was sexually assaulted by the footballer in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo. Picture: AFP
Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LISBON - Cristiano Ronaldo told Portuguese television on Tuesday that "2018 was the most difficult year on a personal level."

Ronaldo had to deal with rape allegations last year after former model Kathryn Mayorga filed a complaint in September alleging she was sexually assaulted by the footballer in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The case was dismissed in a Nevada court in June, though the filing did not say if Ronaldo had agreed a settlement.

He denies the accusation, although he has reportedly acknowledged that he paid Mayorga in an earlier settlement.

"When people question your honour, it hurts," he said on Tuesday. "It hurts a lot mainly because I have a big family, a wife and an intelligent child who understands a lot of things."

"This is a case I'm not comfortable expressing myself on. But once again, my innocence has been proven. It makes me proud," said the Juventus and former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.

