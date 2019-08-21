Madikizela: WC won't be ready to implement Aarto Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act into law.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the province would not be ready to implement the controversial Aarto Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act into law.

The new Act will see the implementation of a demerit system that could see drivers losing their licence.

The Aarto Act is now law, but as they wait for it to be implemented with a commencement date, the Western Cape has already criticised the law.

Madikizela said the province would not be able to implement the law.

"We won’t be ready to implement it. It’s impractical. The Road Transport Infringement Agency… the biggest problem with the agency which has proposed the Bill is that it will share revenuewith the municipalities."

Madikizela said they support the Act but remain concerned as to how it will be implemented.