WATCH LIVE: Judgment on apartheid flag
The complaint related to the apartheid flag was lodged by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the South African Human Rights Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court is handing down judgment on whether gratuitous displays of the old South African flag constitute hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.
WATCH: Judge Phineas Mojapelo delivering the judgment
The complaint was lodged by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
They did so after reports emerged that the flag, which was adopted by the apartheid regime, was displayed during Black Monday protests against farm murders in 2017.
AfriForum, which opposes the virtual banning of the flag, argued that displays of the flag did not constitute hate speech.
The judge begins his judgment by reading the preamble in the country’s constitution. Judge Phineas Mojapelo says it affirms that SA is founded on values of human dignity, non-racialism, non-sexism, supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law. TM #ApartheidFlag— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2019
Mojapelo gives background into the displays of the #ApartheidFlag at a protest against farm murders in 2017 which gave rise to the debate and application by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. ”They gave rise to the complaint being lodged in the Equality Court”. TM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2019
Mojapelo: The question is whether the displays constitute hate speech. Unfair discrimination and harassment will also be considered. #ApartheidFlag— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2019
Popular in Local
-
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
-
R150 million later, arms deal Seriti findings set aside
-
SA to consider new nuclear in affordable way
-
Equality Court to rule on old SA flag, BLF hate speech matter
-
Pharmacy association wants Discovery, Dis-Chem probed for possible collusion
-
Maile: 9 municipalities in Gauteng on verge of being dysfunctional
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.