WATCH LIVE: Judgment on apartheid flag

JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court is handing down judgment on whether gratuitous displays of the old South African flag constitute hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race.

WATCH: Judge Phineas Mojapelo delivering the judgment

The complaint was lodged by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

They did so after reports emerged that the flag, which was adopted by the apartheid regime, was displayed during Black Monday protests against farm murders in 2017.

AfriForum, which opposes the virtual banning of the flag, argued that displays of the flag did not constitute hate speech.

The judge begins his judgment by reading the preamble in the country’s constitution. Judge Phineas Mojapelo says it affirms that SA is founded on values of human dignity, non-racialism, non-sexism, supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law. TM #ApartheidFlag — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2019

Mojapelo gives background into the displays of the #ApartheidFlag at a protest against farm murders in 2017 which gave rise to the debate and application by the Nelson Mandela Foundation. ”They gave rise to the complaint being lodged in the Equality Court”. TM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 21, 2019