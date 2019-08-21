WATCH LIVE: Court makes ruling on review of arms deal inquiry findings

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Court makes ruling on review of arms deal inquiry findings

The Pretoria High Court is ruling on a review application of the arms deal inquiry findings.

A screengrab of the Pretoria High Court ruling on a review of the findings of arms deal inquiry on 21 August 2019.
A screengrab of the Pretoria High Court ruling on a review of the findings of arms deal inquiry on 21 August 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court is ruling on a review application of the arms deal inquiry findings.

The application was brought by civil society organisations Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign brought in June.

Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign argued that the Seriti Commission misled the public and ignored key evidence related to corruption during the controversial arms deal.

Judge Willie Seriti cleared politicians of wrongdoing.

WATCH: Court rules on review application of arms deal inquiry

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA