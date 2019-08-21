WATCH LIVE: Court makes ruling on review of arms deal inquiry findings

The Pretoria High Court is ruling on a review application of the arms deal inquiry findings.

The application was brought by civil society organisations Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign brought in June.

Corruption Watch and the Right2Know Campaign argued that the Seriti Commission misled the public and ignored key evidence related to corruption during the controversial arms deal.

Judge Willie Seriti cleared politicians of wrongdoing.

