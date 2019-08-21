Two pupils, one other male stab taxi driver to death in Sasolburg

It's believed the three attacked the driver during a ride to Zamdela on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Two pupils and a 24-year-old man have allegedly stabbed and killed a taxi driver in Sasolburg, in the Free State.

Police said the trio fled the scene after the fight, however, they were later arrested.

The police's Josephine Rani said: “The learners are both 16 years old. They all caught a taxi around Zamdela and during their ride, they stabbed the driver who passed away on the scene.”