Take leave or you're fired - DA tells Oudtshoorn mayor
This comes after Mayor Colan Sylvester sacked municipal manager Allen Paulse over financial irregularities.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has read the Riot Act to Oudtshoorn Mayor Colan Sylvester whose future now hangs in the balance.
Eyewitness News is in possession of letters that the DA's top management sent Sylvester ordering him to take leave or face the axe.
This comes after Sylvester sacked municipal manager Allen Paulse over financial irregularities.
Sylvester is reportedly already on leave.
There has been tension between the pair since Sylvester defied an instruction from the DA on Paulse; Sylvester has also laid charges against Paulse following financial irregularities within the council.
The embattled mayor will be on leave for six weeks.
He will not be allowed on the municipality premises and will, in all likelihood, not form part of any DA activities.
Sylvester now faces an investigation by the party and until that process is completed, Sylvester won't see the mayoral chain.
Popular in Politics
-
Ntshavheni: I'm not the only one who received money from CR17 campaign
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The ANC's narcissism is damaging SA
-
Nomgcobo Jiba’s battle to get job back moves to WC High Court
-
Former EFF MP Mokwele not surprised by CR17 donation
-
EFF duo 'regret' accepting CR17 money as they quit leadership roles
-
R80k from CR17 campaign was for condolences - Tebogo Mokwele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.