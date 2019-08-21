Stellenbosch pupil suspended after stabbing on school grounds

The Western Cape Education Department said the grade nine pupil allegedly stabbed a grade 8 pupil in the back and face on school grounds.

CAPE TOWN - A Stellenbosch pupil has been suspended after allegedly stabbing a fellow pupil.

The incident occurred at Cloetesville High School on Tuesday.

At this stage, it's unclear what led to the altercation. According to the Western Cape Education Department, the incident took place as learners moved from one class to the next during the change of periods.

Provincial Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said they condemned any acts the violence.

“The alleged perpetrator has been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing. While we have many socio-economic challenges in our province, we cannot become a society that accepts or condones violent behaviour in our schools.”

The rate of school stabbings in the province appears to be growing. In the province alone, 17 stabbings were reported in the first term of this year.