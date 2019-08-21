Sikhosana backs Mokwena to succeed as Pirates' winless run continues
Rhulani Mokwena took charge of his second game on Tuesday night as Pirates played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana believes Rhulani Mokwena must be given time to implement his coaching ideals at the club.
Mokwena took charge of his second game on Tuesday night as Pirates played to a goalless draw against AmaZulu in the Absa Premiership.
That result stretched the team's winless run to four games, a spell in which they have also failed to score a goal.
Speaking on Mokwena making the step up from assistant to coach, following Milutin Sredojević's shock resignation on Friday night, Sikhosana has backed him to do with if given enough time.
“We need to be more patient with our local coaches because we are the same people that cry foul when the National Team brings a foreign coach and he doesn’t do well and we say, ‘why don’t we bring a local?’” the 50-year-old said.
“Let’s give the locals (a chance). Let them fail and learn from their mistakes. You’ll never know maybe this is our next Bafana Bafana coach”.
Sikhosana has also shared his disappointment with how Pirates have performed so far this season.
The Buccaneers were knocked out of the MTN8 over the weekend after losing 1-0 to Highlands Park at home.
They also go into this weekend second leg CAF Champions League game against Green Eagles 1-0 down.
“I am a bit disappointed especially considering the benchmark they set last season when Micho was still around. But you can’t fault Rhulani because there are a lot of things that have happened in the last 72 hours”
Meanwhile, as fans continue to speculate about the reasons for Micho’s departure from Pirates, the Serbian himself has denied claims that suggested he sexually assaulted a woman.
Taking to Twitter, the now Zamalek coach, had his say on the matter.
Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being&hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly ORLANDO PIRATES&South African football with sleepless nights&tireless days is back like,,Fish in the water,,to football training field to serve ZAMALEK&Egyptian football pic.twitter.com/epv8nzxzfl— MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) August 21, 2019
Sikhosana was speaking on the side lines of the Nedbank Ke Yona Team search where is preparing the amateur to face Nedbank Cup winner’s TS Galaxy later this season.
