PowerBall results: Tuesday 20 August 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 20 August 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 11, 19, 20, 39, 41 PB: 9

PowerBall Plus results: 3, 19, 23, 28, 41 PB: 15

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.