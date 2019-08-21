Pollsmoor Prison to ‘tighten’ security after warden, inmates caught with drugs

Bandile Mbana, an official at the facility for the past 10 years, was arrested and detained following a random search conducted earlier in August.

CAPE TOWN - Pollsmoor Prison said it was going to tighten security and intensify searches after a warden was caught with 96 mandrax tablets.

He's since been released on R5,000 bail and was subsequently suspended.

On Wednesday, the correctional centre's spokesperson Lewies Davids said: “About 2,000 offenders were searched and we recovered about 85 cellphones, sharpened objects and knives. We also found small bags of tik, about 49 of them, 39 packs of dagga and 13 sim cards.”

Both internal and external investigations are under way.

Davids said corrupt officials would face the full might of the law.

“It’s very disappointing because we must adhere to the code of conduct. We don’t want to see this kind of thing happen. The people doing these kinds of things must be named and shamed, so it can be shown as a deterrent for others who may want to engage in illegal activities and that the hand of the law is going to come heavy at them.”