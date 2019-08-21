Police monitor Richards Bay following violent protests
It’s understood locals had organised themselves under the slogan ‘operation shaya amaphara’.
DURBAN - Police said calm was restored in Richards Bay on Wednesday following violent protests in the area.
It’s understood locals had organised themselves under the slogan ‘Operation Shaya Amaphara’ (Operation Beat Thieves).
Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said residents, led by local taxi drivers, targeted Whoonga addicts who they claimed stole from them.
“It all started when they said they were the people involved in criminal activity and they took the law into their hands,” she said.
Mbele said over 30 protestors had been arrested this week.
Police said truck drivers joined in the protests, which resulted in road closures.
Police continued to monitor the area.
More in Local
-
Parliament agrees to suspend process on Jiba's removal pending court hearing
-
Mkhwebane approaches ConCourt over interdict on Sars pension payout report
-
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists
-
3 Unisa buildings renamed after Madikizela- Mandela, Lembede & Radipere
-
Judge labels display of apartheid flag as divisive and retrogressive
-
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.