Police monitor Richards Bay following violent protests

DURBAN - Police said calm was restored in Richards Bay on Wednesday following violent protests in the area.

It’s understood locals had organised themselves under the slogan ‘Operation Shaya Amaphara’ (Operation Beat Thieves).

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said residents, led by local taxi drivers, targeted Whoonga addicts who they claimed stole from them.

“It all started when they said they were the people involved in criminal activity and they took the law into their hands,” she said.

Mbele said over 30 protestors had been arrested this week.

Police said truck drivers joined in the protests, which resulted in road closures.

Police continued to monitor the area.