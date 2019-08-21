Nomgcobo Jiba’s battle to get job back moves to WC High Court

The fired former national deputy director of public prosecutions had applied for an urgent interdict to stop Parliament from dealing with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to sack her.

CAPE TOWN - Nomgcobo Jiba’s battle to get her job back at the National Prosecuting Authority moves to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The fired former national deputy director of public prosecutions had applied for an urgent interdict to stop Parliament from dealing with President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to sack her.

Parliament's justice committees in the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces decided on Tuesday not to proceed, pending the outcome of Wednesday’s court hearing.

In court papers, Jiba said the process should be put on hold, pending the outcome of her application to have Ramaphosa’s decision to dismiss her and the findings of the Mokgoro Inquiry reviewed and set aside.

Parliamentary legal advisor Siviwe Njikela explained why they would not oppose Jiba’s latest court action.

“It’s not necessary for Parliament to oppose the interdict, but Parliament needs to file a notice to abide, and [to] file an explanatory affidavit as to how we came to a decision not to stop the process without court action.”

The chairperson of the National Assembly’s justice committee, Bulelani Magwanishe, said they would wait on the court’s decision.

“She (Jiba) is exercising her rights and we are a constitutional democracy. Whatever happens [in court], we will meet on Friday as a portfolio committee and see how to deal with the matter.”

In her court papers, Jiba rejects suggestions that she is trying to delay or interfere with the parliamentary process.