Ndlovu Youth Choir mesmerises with latest America's Got Talent performance

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Ndlovu Youth Choir mesmerises with latest America's Got Talent performance

Ndlovu Youth Choir's top 12 round performance aired in the early hours of Wednesday, South African time, with a rendition of rock group U2's 'Beautiful Day'.

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Ndlovu Youth Choir/Twitter.
Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Ndlovu Youth Choir/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir has again wowed American viewers with a stirring performance during the reality show's top 12 round.

The choir shot to instant fame two months ago during their audition in front of judges, which got them four nods to go through to the next round.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir sings in all 11 South African languages.

Their top 12 round performance aired in the early hours of Wednesday, South African time, with a rendition of rock group U2's Beautiful Day.

It's now up to American audiences to vote the group through to the next round, as voting is unfortunately not open outside the country.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA