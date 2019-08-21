Ndlovu Youth Choir mesmerises with latest America's Got Talent performance

Ndlovu Youth Choir's top 12 round performance aired in the early hours of Wednesday, South African time, with a rendition of rock group U2's 'Beautiful Day'.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir has again wowed American viewers with a stirring performance during the reality show's top 12 round.

The choir shot to instant fame two months ago during their audition in front of judges, which got them four nods to go through to the next round.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir sings in all 11 South African languages.

Their top 12 round performance aired in the early hours of Wednesday, South African time, with a rendition of rock group U2's Beautiful Day.

From the dusty streets of beautiful Moutse, South Africa to performing live at the Dolby in Hollywood. If you can dream you can be it. @U2 we hope you like! #agt pic.twitter.com/r61SsV8354 — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) August 21, 2019

It's now up to American audiences to vote the group through to the next round, as voting is unfortunately not open outside the country.