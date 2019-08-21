Mkhwebane approaches ConCourt over interdict on Sars pension payout report

Last month, the High Court granted an order in the application brought by Pravin Gordhan, which suspended the implementation of the Public Protector’s remedial action pending a judicial review of the report.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane filed an application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the ruling of the Pretoria High Court relating to the suspension of her remedial action against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in the pension payout of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Last month, the High Court granted an order in the application brought by Gordhan, which suspended the implementation of Mkhwebane’s remedial action pending a judicial review of the report.

The report had found Gordhan acted irregularly in approving Pillay’s pension in 2010 and had ordered President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against the minister.

"A lot of people have been saying this is the targeting of minister Gordhan, it has absolutely nothing to do with him it has to do with the decision the court made. The Public Protector is not convinced the court arrived at a proper conclusion, which is why she is challenging this particular matter," said Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.