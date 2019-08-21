View all in Latest
Man accused of murdering Palesa Madiba expected back in court

Dumisani Mkhwanazi, the man accused of killing Madiba and burying her in a shallow grave, will be back at the Protea Magistrates Court.

FILE: Palesa Madiba. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Palesa Madiba. Picture: Supplied
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of murdering Palesa Madiba six years ago is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Madiba was last seen alive by her family in Soweto.

The University of Johannesburg student’s body was found in her friend’s yard, just a few kilometres from her family home.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi, the man accused of killing Madiba and burying her in a shallow grave, will be back at the Protea Magistrates Court.

[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Palesa Madiba’s remains handed over to her family

He is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The 36-year-old was arrested in Soweto last month.

Madiba's body was discovered three months after she was reported missing.

The matter is expected to be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.

Timeline

