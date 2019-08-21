Man accused of murdering Palesa Madiba expected back in court
Dumisani Mkhwanazi, the man accused of killing Madiba and burying her in a shallow grave, will be back at the Protea Magistrates Court.
JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of murdering Palesa Madiba six years ago is expected to appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Madiba was last seen alive by her family in Soweto.
The University of Johannesburg student’s body was found in her friend’s yard, just a few kilometres from her family home.
Dumisani Mkhwanazi, the man accused of killing Madiba and burying her in a shallow grave, will be back at the Protea Magistrates Court.
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Palesa Madiba’s remains handed over to her family
He is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The 36-year-old was arrested in Soweto last month.
Madiba's body was discovered three months after she was reported missing.
The matter is expected to be transferred to the Johannesburg High Court.
Popular in Local
-
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
-
R150 million later, arms deal Seriti findings set aside
-
SA to consider new nuclear in affordable way
-
Equality Court to rule on old SA flag, BLF hate speech matter
-
Pharmacy association wants Discovery, Dis-Chem probed for possible collusion
-
Maile: 9 municipalities in Gauteng on verge of being dysfunctional
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.