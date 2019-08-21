Maimane wants Ramaphosa to answer for Cabinet members linked CR17 campaign
Weekend newspaper reports said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign made payments to at least four people who later became members of his executive.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has an urgent question he wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer when he appears in the National Assembly for his first oral reply session of the sixth Parliament on Thursday.
Maimane wants to know whether the appointment of four members of his executive – including that of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni – were due to their working for and receiving money from, his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
The DA leader has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking that his urgent question be added to the order paper.
It was reported at the weekend that Mbalula, Ntshavheni, Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa, and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya were given a combined R7 million from the CR17 campaign.
Maimane said this raises a question as to whether Ramaphosa acted impartially and rationally when he appointed them to his executive. He wants clarity that he wasn’t repaying them for helping get him elected as ANC president.
