Maile: 9 municipalities in Gauteng on verge of being dysfunctional

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile appointed a committee to investigate allegations of fraud, maladministration and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile said that nine out of 11 municipalities in the province were on the edge of the state of dysfunctionality.

He appointed a committee to investigate allegations of fraud, maladministration and corruption.

The MEC cited the Auditor-General's report on municipalities which showed regression.

He said that something must be done urgently to save municipalities from being completely dysfunctional.

"Only two we can safely say are floating and run well, the other nine are on the verge of being dysfunctional and they all have different challenges ranging from financial management, governance issues, service delivery..."