Limpopo school principal who slapped pupils in video suspended
Lucas Maesela from the Bopedi Bapedi Secondary School near Sekhukhune was served with the suspension letter earlier on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo school principal captured on camera slapping pupils has now been charged and suspended.
Lucas Maesela from the Bopedi Bapedi Secondary School near Sekhukhune was served with the suspension letter earlier on Wednesday.
The video was widely shared on social media last week and sparked public outrage.
Limpopo education spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We are a law-abiding department. At all times, we expect employees of the department to uphold the law and anyone trying to undermine the law will be in trouble with the department because there will be consequences for that.”
Popular in Local
-
Court: Seriti commission failed to test arms deal witnesses
-
Take leave or you're fired - DA tells Oudtshoorn mayor
-
Equality Court: Gratuitous display of apartheid flag is hate speech
-
JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
-
Frustration as Palesa Madiba’s alleged killer shows up without a lawyer
-
Pollsmoor Prison to ‘tighten’ security after warden, inmates caught with drugs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.