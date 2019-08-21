Limpopo school principal who slapped pupils in video suspended

Lucas Maesela from the Bopedi Bapedi Secondary School near Sekhukhune was served with the suspension letter earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo school principal captured on camera slapping pupils has now been charged and suspended.

The video was widely shared on social media last week and sparked public outrage.

Limpopo education spokesperson Sam Makondo said: “We are a law-abiding department. At all times, we expect employees of the department to uphold the law and anyone trying to undermine the law will be in trouble with the department because there will be consequences for that.”