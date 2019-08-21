Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.

CAPE TOWN - The lack of transformation in the mining sector has again come under the spotlight in Parliament.

The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.

These included the South African Mining Development Association (SAMDA) and the Mineral Council of South Africa.

Bridgette Radebe, president of the SAMDA - which represents junior mining companies, said mining in the country remained untransformed.

Radebe added that the lack of investment and beneficiation would lead to a rise in ghost towns and informal settlements as a result.

“You find that we have the potential of ghost towns that will be created because we extract, we explore, export our minerals but we do not beneficiate,” she said.

Radebe, one of the first black women to operate in the sector, also called for the meaningful participation of black communities in mine ownership.