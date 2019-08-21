KZN MEC urges protection for councillors after Okhahlamba Speaker escapes hit

Okhahlamba Municipality Speaker Sthembiso Zulu narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt on Tuesday night.

DURBAN - Okhahlamba Municipality Speaker Sthembiso Zulu has narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said that the municipal vehicle Zulu was travelling in on Tuesday night was shot at eleven times.

It's understood Zulu was returning home from work.

Officials from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said that Zulu escaped the attack with minor injuries.

This incident added to the spate of violent attacks on public representatives in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years.

KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka: "It pains me to even try and understand what motivates people to embark on such a senseless deed against a representative of our people. The violence against councillors is becoming a disturbing trend and requires urgent attention from police. We call all our people to be on the forefront of protecting our councillors in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa."

Hlomuka has called for law enforcement officers to investigate the matter and arrest those responsible.