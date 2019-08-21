Khabo Zondo calls on Safa to appoint local coach to Bafana post

The current under 17 coach Molefi Ntseki has been put in interim charge of the national team as they prepare for friendlies in September.

JOHANNESBURG - As the South African Football Association (Safa) continues the search for a new Bafana Bafana coach, former assistant coach Khabo Zondo believes a local coach must be back for the team to succeed.

The current under 17 coach Molefi Ntseki has been put in interim charge of the national team as they prepare for friendlies in September.

He was called in to take up the responsibility after Stuart Baxter resigned at the beginning of August, two years into his five-year contract.

Safa have said they aim to fill the Bafana coaching vacancy by the end of August.

With names such as Pitso Mosimane and Steve Komphela linked with the job, Zondo believed staying local would allow for the team to thrive.

“We brought in Carlos Alberto Parreira and he was supposed to be the best,” the 57-year-old said. “We had the lowest of the lowest, (Joel) Santana. We had Carlos Queiroz and Stuart Baxter… are we happy? We’re not. We are not even happy with our own. Why don’t we continue with our own and have trust in them? Give them the necessary support and don’t put them down because when we go down, we go down as a nation”.

He added: “There is no coach who wishes to lose a game”.

Zondo also hit out at Safa’s Vision 2022.

The goal of the plan is to have all Safa national teams ranked in the top three in Africa and the top 20 in the world respectively by 2022.

“Without any proper implementation I have a problem,” he said.

“I’m from a Vision 2000 where we identified players like Benni McCarthy who did well because it was properly implemented. We talk about Vision 2022 but give us the plan. How is it going to be implemented? Practically, I don’t know”.

Zondo was speaking on the sidelines of the Nedbank Ke Yona Team search where he is preparing the amateur side to face Nedbank Cup winners TS Galaxy later this season.