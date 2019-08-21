KFC: How adding hope is changing millions of lives
Have you ever wondered where your R2 donation goes?
When you sit down to think about the fact that more than half of our population still live in poverty and, that young, unemployed mothers, together with selfless grandmothers are raising grandchildren with very little resources – it’s a realisation that you cannot ignore. It’s a thought that stays with you, tugging at your heartstrings and, calling for you to help make a change.
The sad reality is, too many children still go hungry in our country and, the cost of inaction is too high. So, when KFC called on you to join forces in addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time, childhood hunger– adding hope wasn’t a difficult decision for you to make.
Every R2 counts
In 2009, KFC added a new item to the menu and, that item was – Hope. The powerful initiative called on KFC customers like you to donate R2 to help fight childhood hunger, a problem that robs our children of opportunities they need in order to enhance their future potential.
But, that potential is squandered when 1,120 children under the age of five still die of malnutrition every year in South Africa, when 27% of our pre-schoolers are stunted and when over 3.2 million of our children still go to school hungry.
You obliged, without hesitation and, because of that, the initiative has continued to expand its reach and the number of NGOs throughout South Africa, who provide daily, nutritious meals to pre-schoolers, school goers and – in some instances –their families.
Have you ever wondered where your R2 donation goes?
It takes a village to raise a child and, you’re part of it – a social movement that has changed the lives of over 150 000 children in need, through the sustainable feeding programmes of 138 non-profit organisations.
Add Hope now provides 75 million meals to children in need across SA every year. This is more than 500 times what was first collected and distributed in 2009.
Here’s how you and KFC are still adding hope, ten years on:
Add Hope has now raised a combined total of more than half a billion in customer donations and KFC corporate social investment contributions.
The annual totals have increased from R18.1million in 2011 to R74, 8million in 2018. The growth of customer donations ensures that hungry children have the vital nutrition they require, daily.
Of the total donation, 66% – R49 million – emanated from your generosity, the KFC customer.
The customer donation target for 2019 is R56 million.
KFC’s Add Hope is a story of how your R2 donation is making and will continue to make a meaningful impact on the futures of our children. Visit kfc.co.za to read more Stories of Hope.
This article first appeared on KFM : KFC: How adding hope is changing millions of lives
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
What SA’s cannabis law means for South Africans at work
-
Mexican court rules to allow recreational cocaine use
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 20 August 2019
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir mesmerises with latest America's Got Talent performance
-
'Matrix 4' announced with Keanu Reeves to return as Neo
-
Heather Locklear checks into mental health facility
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.