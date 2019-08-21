JMPD under pressure to explain how Tshegofatso Selahle died in custody
Tshegofatso Selahle (35) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday following an incident with JMPD officers the previous night.
JOHANNESBURG - As the family and friends of a Johannesburg man who died in police custody continue to call for justice, officers are being pressed to explain the circumstances surrounding his death.
Police said he was violent and resisted arrest after skipping a red traffic light on William Nicol and Sandton Drive, forcing them to call for backup but his family is having none of it.
The JMPD insist that officers had no choice but to restrain Selahle because he was aggressive and drunk.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar could not confirm how many officers were involved in the incident.
"Yes he was aggressive and he was resisting arrest. There is a thorough investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and we will await the outcome of the autopsy reports."
Selahle's sister Letsoba Selahle did not believe the JMPD's version of event, she said that her brother was pepper-sprayed and that that affected his breathing.
"They sprayed my brother with pepper spray. Someone said that at least three of them at a time were spraying him with pepper spray. They basically suffocated my brother, while they're doing this, they have others holding him down and kicking him and my brother's in handcuffs at this stage."
An autopsy was being done to determine the cause of death.
