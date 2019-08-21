Jada Pinkett Smith wants Duchess Meghan on show

The 47-year-old actress hosts the Facebook Watch show with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

LONDON - Jada Pinkett Smith would love for Duchess Meghan to appear on Red Table Talk one day.

The 47-year-old actress hosts the Facebook Watch show with her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and although she doesn't like to put potential guests on blast, Pinkett Smith mitted she would love to chat to the Duchess of Sussex on the show.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "The red table is for everybody but at a certain time, if that makes sense, so even for me personally I never go 'I really wanna have ... you know Meghan Markle on the show' it doesn't work like that. Maybe there will be a time for her to come, maybe there won't be, you know but it really starts with the story, maybe she'll have a story she wants to tell one day, but I never really think of dream guests in that way, I never set myself up like that or other people like that."

And Pinkett Smith insisted that Red Table Talk is about storytelling rather than a traditional talk show.

She explained: "You know what, I never say that I never wanna put people on blast like that because the red table is like a place where you kind of have to wait for the right time. And you kind of have to wait for people to reach for you or if there's a certain story that we're telling you kind of reach out to see if people will fit inside that story.

"So 'Red Table Talk', people call it a talk show but I call it a storytelling show so it starts with the story we wanna tell, it doesn't start with celebrity and so we might have a story that a celebrity fits in, where we say reach out to that person and see if they actually wanna come and talk about this. You know."

New episodes of Red Table Talk are coming in September, exclusively on Facebook Watch.