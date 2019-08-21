‘I’m not giving up’: CT mom determined to find son missing in Vietnam
The mother of a South African man missing in Vietnam believed that her son may likely be suffering from memory loss.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of a South African man missing in Vietnam believes that her son may likely be suffering from memory loss.
Mushfiq Daniels disappeared in Ho Chi Minh City in July.
His mother Faheema, who was in Vietnam helping to search for her son, said that no leads had emerged.
She claimed she's received very little help from police in the south-east Asian country. The mother hoped to meet with officials from the South African embassy in Vietnam on Wednesday.
“I am not giving up on my son. I believe that Mushfiq had a breakdown and he might be suffering from a loss of memory.”
Another South African teacher John Bothma, from Gauteng, disappeared in the same city in May.
