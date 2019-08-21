Heather Locklear checks into mental health facility

The 56-year-old actress was ordered in court last week to spend 30 days in a treatment facility after she pled no contest to eight misdemeanour charges.

LOS ANGELES - Heather Locklear has admitted herself to a mental health facility, according to her friend Jillian Barberie, after she was ordered to 30 days in treatment by a judge.

The 56-year-old actress was ordered in court last week to spend 30 days in a treatment facility after she pled no contest to eight misdemeanour charges, including six involving battery on a police officer or EMT, following her arrest for allegedly throwing a punch at police when they were called to her home on a disturbance complaint in June.

And now her close pal Barberie has confirmed Locklear "went into the facility" on Monday, and is "doing great".

She said: "I spoke to her today. She's doing great. Every day, she's in great spirits. She's funny, she just has the best sense of humour. On Monday, she went to the facility. And for her, she's like, 'Checking into the Four Seasons,' as a joke, and she sent us a picture of the facility."

Barberie - who first met Locklear on the set of Melrose Place in 1998 - insists her friend is determined to get her health back on track and says Locklear feels "thankful for having another opportunity" to prove herself.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she added: "She knows what she's got to do, and she's doing it. She's healthy and happy, sober, and is just in a really good place right now. It's time for her to concentrate on her. I think that's exactly what she's doing.

"She's always been an amazing person. She's thankful for having another opportunity. I think that's the No. 1 thing. Every day you wake up and you just want maybe another chance."

In court last week, a judge ordered Locklear to 30 days in a treatment centre instead of jail time, but it was reported she could have still faced a prison sentence of 120 days if she didn't check into a facility by 6 September.

The Dynasty star will also be on three years of informal probation, which means she won't be supervised but will be expected to stay away from weapons, non-prescribed medications and alcohol.

In June, the star was arrested when police responded to calls of disturbance near her home.

Locklear was said to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the call and was visibly angry when the law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, sources told TMZ.

The actress had to be separated from members of her family by a deputy, and she then reportedly threw a punch in the midst of the fracas.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and they put Locklear on a gurney - but she allegedly responded to their assistance by kicking an emergency medical technician.