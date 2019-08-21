Former SABC interim board adamant they did nothing wrong in awarding tender

An SIU report found irregularities in the awarding to a R185 million tender to the Mafoko Security company.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) former interim board said they were dismayed after being implicated in wrongdoing in a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The former board members on Tuesday responded to the report, insisting they did nothing wrong in the awarding of the tender.

Former SABC interim board chair Khanyisile Kweyama said they did not understand why they were implicated in the SIU report.

The SIU wants the former board members declared delinquent, but the former board members believe the report was fundamentally flawed and planned to take it on review.

Meanwhile, the SIU stands by its findings. The SIU said it would approach the courts to try to recoup the monies lost from the contract.