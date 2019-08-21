Former EFF MP Mokwele not surprised by CR17 donation

Tebogo Mokwele and her colleague Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament after it emerged that they accepted R80,000 each from Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Tebogo Mokwele said that while she didn’t have a personal relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa, she wasn’t surprised when he sent her money as a show of sympathy after the passing of a family member.

Mokwele and her colleague Nkagisang Mokgosi resigned from Parliament after it emerged that they accepted R80,000 each from Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign.

Tebogo Mokwele received two separate payments from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She said that the first payment of R40,000 was for a project she was working on and the other was the president's expression of sympathy following a death in her family.

"It doesn't surprise me because he wasn't the only one who gave me condolences [sic]."

She said she didn’t even see the need to call the president after she received the money.

"When you are bereaved, as an African, you cannot say 'no, don't give me money, don't do that' [sic].

She said that the money was used during the funeral and maintained that her only mistake was not declaring it to the EFF.