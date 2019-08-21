Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
His sister, Letsoba Selahle, said they were in possession of an autopsy report that confirmed that her brother died from physical injuries he sustained while in metro police custody.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of former radio producer Tshegofatso Selahle (35) is calling for justice to prevail, saying the results of an autopsy showed he was severely beaten.
Selahle was stopped in Sandton on Saturday night for apparently going through a red traffic light and suspected drunk driving. The family accused the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers of beating and pepper-spraying him.
Selahle said they wanted to know what really happened to him.
“This is due to physical injuries he may have sustained. At this stage, we are not quite sure how he sustained those injuries. I think this adds to the pain the family is going through because we don’t really know what my brother’s final moments were like.”
The JMPD maintained that he resisted arrest, was violent, and police needed to restrain him. But the City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said the city was conducting its own investigation.
“We will allow for investigations to be completed and of course, if there is any wrongdoing found that involves our JMPD officers, the necessary steps will be taken.”
However, the family called for the officers involved to be arrested and face justice.
