England's Roy set to play in third Test after passing concussion test
The 29-year-old opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday.
LONDON - England batsman Jason Roy has passed a concussion test after being hit in the nets ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.
The 29-year-old opener was struck by a throw-down from ex-England international Marcus Trescothick, working with the team in a temporary coaching capacity, during practice on Tuesday.
World Cup winner Roy was assessed after taking the blow and was able to continue batting.
But he also required a follow-up check on the eve of the match on Wednesday to determine any delayed symptoms.
The Surrey right-hander will be assessed again before the third Test starts on Thursday.
Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has already been ruled out of the match with a concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord's.
Ashes holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0.
Popular in Sport
-
'When people question your honour, it hurts,' says Ronaldo
-
Australia's focus on winning tests, not hitting helmets - Langer
-
India look to dominate West Indies in first Test
-
Messi and Ibrahimovic nominated for Fifa goal of the year
-
Conflicting reports over Micho Sredojevic's Pirates exit
-
Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test: - Cricket Australia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.