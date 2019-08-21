View all in Latest
Doctors scared of medical schemes because of payment system, inquiry told

Lawyers that represent health professionals on Wednesday said their clients operated under stress when medical schemes investigated them, and they were scared of them.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers that represent health professionals on Wednesday said their clients operated under stress when medical schemes investigated them, and they were scared of them.

The firm Elsabe Klink and Associates made representations at the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling.

Klink said there were instances of fraud but the majority of practitioners made genuine mistakes yet they were threatened with suspension and their payments were withheld on allegations, not findings.

Kink said doctors were scared of schemes because of the payment system: “So, if we people get claims on a weekly basis and you get a pay run from the claims of that patient that comes on a weekly basis [and] if that suddenly gets cut off, then it becomes problematic.”

