Doctors scared of medical schemes because of payment system, inquiry told
Lawyers that represent health professionals on Wednesday said their clients operated under stress when medical schemes investigated them, and they were scared of them.
The firm Elsabe Klink and Associates made representations at the Section 59 inquiry into allegations of racial profiling.
Klink said there were instances of fraud but the majority of practitioners made genuine mistakes yet they were threatened with suspension and their payments were withheld on allegations, not findings.
Kink said doctors were scared of schemes because of the payment system: “So, if we people get claims on a weekly basis and you get a pay run from the claims of that patient that comes on a weekly basis [and] if that suddenly gets cut off, then it becomes problematic.”
