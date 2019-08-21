CPI eases to 4% in July from 4.5%

The consumer price inflation eased to 4,0% in July 2019 from 4,5% in June 2019, data released by StatsSA on Wednesday showed.

July headline inflation was flat at 0.4% month-on-month.

Core inflation was 4.2% year-on-year from 4.3% in June.

