Court told convicted murderer Levona Jacobs 'egocentric,' & 'manipulative'
The woman, who's been convicted of murdering of two of her relatives, underwent a psychiatric evaluation in May before sentencing proceedings begin.
CAPE TOWN - A psychiatrist has told the Western Cape High Court that convicted murderer Levona Jacobs was egocentric, manipulative and a selfish person.
Professor Sean Kaliski on Tuesday testified about the danger Jacobs posed to society.
The matter has been postponed to next month.
Kaliski, a Valkenberg forensic psychiatrist, said Jacobs denied murdering her aunt and cousin, making it impossible for him to evaluate her motives and mental state at the time of committing the crimes.
He said Jacobs was guarded and didn't share much of her thoughts and feelings during the observation period. He said her personality profile suggested she had psychopathic and paranoid traits.
Kaliski found Jacobs constituted a danger to the mental and physical wellbeing of others.
The court earlier this year found Jacobs murdered her 47-year-old aunt and 26-year-old cousin in December 2015 in order to gain ownership of her uncle's home. He died in March that year.
The two women were smothered and their bodies were buried in their own backyard in Delft.
