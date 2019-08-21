Cape Town Stadium still not ready for upcoming City, Chiefs match

Cape Town City FC have been unable to play at their home ground this season.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Stadium is still not suitable for football, meaning the match between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs scheduled for next Tuesday will be played at Newlands Stadium.

In a statement released on Wednesday, CEO of Cape Town Stadium Lesley de Reuck said: “We have just been informed by the Chairman of Cape Town City Football Club (CTCFC) John Comitis that the PSL, in particular, Prof. Ronnie Schloss, has deemed certain areas of the Cape Town Stadium pitch, as not yet being suitable for the upcoming game scheduled for Tuesday 27 August 2019, between CTCFC and Kaizer Chiefs.”

“We are immensely disappointed with this situation as we have worked tirelessly to ensure the pitch is up to standard,” De Reuck said.

De Reuck added: “Unfortunately, the improved weather conditions have come in too late to have the desired impact that was needed. We are most distraught for the fans of both teams who had expected to watch this top-flight match played at the Cape Town Stadium. We sincerely apologise to everybody that this has affected. Rest assured that we will continue in our efforts to have the pitch brought up to Fifa standards.”