Cameron: ConCourt always ensured public power triumphed

Speaking at his farewell on Tuesday, Cameron told the gallery which was packed with well-wishers, that the court had been challenged in fresh and unprecedented ways.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired judge of the Constitutional Court Edwin Cameron said that the apex court has had to grapple with a massive workload, political pressure and the difficulty of the cases it has had to deal with.

Speaking at his farewell on Tuesday, Cameron told the gallery which was packed with well-wishers, that the court had been challenged in fresh and unprecedented ways.

He mentioned the unfinished case of alleged gross misconduct against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe as one of the matters that still hung over the Constitutional Court.

However, Cameron stated that the justices of the Constitutional Court had always ensured that public power triumphed.

"We have confronted deeply divisive issues on race, including affirmative action, language rights and culture. Through all the difficulties, we worked hard as colleagues to try to find ways to fulfill our commitment to our Constitution."