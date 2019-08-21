Cameron: ConCourt always ensured public power triumphed

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Cameron: ConCourt always ensured public power triumphed

Speaking at his farewell on Tuesday, Cameron told the gallery which was packed with well-wishers, that the court had been challenged in fresh and unprecedented ways.

Justice Edwin Cameron in the Constitutional Court on 20 August 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Justice Edwin Cameron in the Constitutional Court on 20 August 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Retired judge of the Constitutional Court Edwin Cameron said that the apex court has had to grapple with a massive workload, political pressure and the difficulty of the cases it has had to deal with.

Speaking at his farewell on Tuesday, Cameron told the gallery which was packed with well-wishers, that the court had been challenged in fresh and unprecedented ways.

He mentioned the unfinished case of alleged gross misconduct against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe as one of the matters that still hung over the Constitutional Court.

However, Cameron stated that the justices of the Constitutional Court had always ensured that public power triumphed.

"We have confronted deeply divisive issues on race, including affirmative action, language rights and culture. Through all the difficulties, we worked hard as colleagues to try to find ways to fulfill our commitment to our Constitution."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA