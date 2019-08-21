Calls for Rocklands Community Hall to be declared national heritage site

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
Go

Calls for Rocklands Community Hall to be declared national heritage site

On Tuesday, the Western Cape government declared it a provincial heritage site for the role it played in the anti-apartheid struggle.

Allan Boesak, Mohammed Valli Moosa and Cameron Dugmore with Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais. Picture Supplied.
Allan Boesak, Mohammed Valli Moosa and Cameron Dugmore with Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais. Picture Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Veteran African National Congress (ANC) official and former United Democratic Front leader Cameron Dugmore believes the Rocklands Community Hall should be declared a national heritage site.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape government declared it a provincial heritage site for the role it played in the anti-apartheid struggle.

The hall was the birthplace of the UDF in the 1980s.

On 20 August 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall in Mitchells Plain for the launch of the UDF.

The leaders of the movement envisioned the coming together of various groups, from student organisations to sporting bodies in the fight against apartheid.

Yesterday, former UDF leaders like Allan Boesak, Mohammed Valli Moosa, Dugmore attended the unveiling of a plaque to signify the site as a provincial heritage site.

Dugmore believed the site should also be declared a national heritage site.

“Because after all, the UDF was a national front against apartheid, and I think it should also get that recognition. We will definitely be speaking to the national Minister of Arts and Culture, as well as the National Heritage Resource Agency to consider that seriously.”

He adds the hall was of significant symbolic importance, not only for struggle stalwarts but in the history of South Africa.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA