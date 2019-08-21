Calls for Rocklands Community Hall to be declared national heritage site
On Tuesday, the Western Cape government declared it a provincial heritage site for the role it played in the anti-apartheid struggle.
CAPE TOWN - Veteran African National Congress (ANC) official and former United Democratic Front leader Cameron Dugmore believes the Rocklands Community Hall should be declared a national heritage site.
The hall was the birthplace of the UDF in the 1980s.
On 20 August 1983, thousands of people gathered at the Rocklands Community Hall in Mitchells Plain for the launch of the UDF.
The leaders of the movement envisioned the coming together of various groups, from student organisations to sporting bodies in the fight against apartheid.
Yesterday, former UDF leaders like Allan Boesak, Mohammed Valli Moosa, Dugmore attended the unveiling of a plaque to signify the site as a provincial heritage site.
Dugmore believed the site should also be declared a national heritage site.
“Because after all, the UDF was a national front against apartheid, and I think it should also get that recognition. We will definitely be speaking to the national Minister of Arts and Culture, as well as the National Heritage Resource Agency to consider that seriously.”
He adds the hall was of significant symbolic importance, not only for struggle stalwarts but in the history of South Africa.
