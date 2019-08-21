Alexander confident in Bok World Cup chances

Coach Rassie Erasmus is set to name his final 31-man squad on Monday, with the team currently putting the final touches on their preparations before leaving for the showpiece.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Rugby president Mark Alexander believes the Springboks are in a good place to compete for the World Cup in Japan.

Alexander was speaking at the launch of the Springbok Invictus Medallion in Fourways on Wednesday and said he was happy with the progress that has been made in a short space of time.

Erasmus currently holds the dual position of being head coach and director of rugby, something that Alexander feels has benefited the team.

“Most times when you have two positions and two people, they each have their own aspirations, now you have one person with one aspiration and delivers on his mandate. Rassie will continue as director of rugby after the World Cup”, he said.

Alexander is confident that the team won’t just make up the numbers in Japan and said they are ahead of schedule in terms of the development.

“Initially when we brought Rassie back, the target was 2023. Fortunately for us, he has developed the players and a pattern where we can go and compete now, so I believe we are in a good place at the moment.”

Alexander also confirmed that the players will receive bonuses based on their performances, but would not disclose the amount of money they will receive.

“Like all nations and like with all the World Cups since 1995, there will be bonuses for our players and that’s an agreement between us and the players.”

The Springboks first match of the Rugby World Cup is against New Zealand on 21 September.