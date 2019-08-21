Alexander confident in Bok World Cup chances
Coach Rassie Erasmus is set to name his final 31-man squad on Monday, with the team currently putting the final touches on their preparations before leaving for the showpiece.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Rugby president Mark Alexander believes the Springboks are in a good place to compete for the World Cup in Japan.
Alexander was speaking at the launch of the Springbok Invictus Medallion in Fourways on Wednesday and said he was happy with the progress that has been made in a short space of time.
Rassie Erasmus is set to name his final 31-man squad on Monday, with the team currently putting the final touches on their preparations before leaving for the showpiece.
Erasmus currently holds the dual position of being head coach and director of rugby, something that Alexander feels has benefited the team.
“Most times when you have two positions and two people, they each have their own aspirations, now you have one person with one aspiration and delivers on his mandate. Rassie will continue as director of rugby after the World Cup”, he said.
Alexander is confident that the team won’t just make up the numbers in Japan and said they are ahead of schedule in terms of the development.
“Initially when we brought Rassie back, the target was 2023. Fortunately for us, he has developed the players and a pattern where we can go and compete now, so I believe we are in a good place at the moment.”
Alexander also confirmed that the players will receive bonuses based on their performances, but would not disclose the amount of money they will receive.
“Like all nations and like with all the World Cups since 1995, there will be bonuses for our players and that’s an agreement between us and the players.”
The Springboks first match of the Rugby World Cup is against New Zealand on 21 September.
Popular in Sport
-
Women to get gender-neutral rugby World Cup from 2021
-
'When people question your honour, it hurts,' says Ronaldo
-
Sikhosana backs Mokwena to succeed as Pirates' winless run continues
-
Khabo Zondo calls on Safa to appoint local coach to Bafana post
-
Messi and Ibrahimovic nominated for Fifa goal of the year
-
England start 2020 season with Windies Test at The Oval
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.